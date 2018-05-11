LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Sunday, Nov. 4 more than 2,000 people joined together in the mission to prevent suicide in Arkansas, which ranks 10th in the nation for suicides per capita.

“We can't start to reduce the rate of suicide if we keep whispering the word ‘suicide.’ We have to talk about it,” said Tyler West, a board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The annual Out of the Darkness Walk is part of AFSP’s mission to reduce the suicide rate 20% by 2025.

Walkers made a loop from Dickey Stephens Park. to the Clinton Library and returned to North Little Rock over the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge. Many of them carried roses in remembrance of a loved one lost to suicide.

Dodi Miller, whose ex-husband died by suicide in 2013, was among those in attendance.

“It was a really rough time because you felt very alone and you didn't know where to turn,” she said of the days that followed his death.

Miller said she and her sons found help and hope through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“To be able to be out here and see people that have experienced the same thing that you have, it's community,” she said.

The event raised more than $100,000 for AFSP – money that will be spent in Arkansas for research, education, and supporting those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

“After the three miles of steps today, what is next for our walkers?” West asked. “We hope they leave feeling loved. We hope they leave feeling supported, and part of something bigger than themselves,” he said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide you can get help 24/7 by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Click here for more information about the Arkansas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

