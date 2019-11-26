LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Do you have any overdue library fines hanging over your head? The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) is helping those in need by holding its Food for Fines event from Monday, December 2, through Sunday, December 8.



All you have to do is bring in donations of non-perishable food items to offset overdue fines on your library accounts. Each non-perishable food item will offset $1 in fines up to $10.

Fines accrued for billed items or replacement fees are not eligible under the program.



Food collected in Pulaski County during the drive will be donated to the Arkansas Foodbank.

Donations collected at Milam Library (609 Aplin Ave, Perryville, AR 72126) will be donated to Partners for Progress in Perryville.



CALS is also partnering with Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (MTCC) again this year, collecting toys at each Pulaski County CALS location for MTCC’s Robert “Say” McIntosh Stop the Violence Toy Drive.

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center The "Hateful Things" exhibit ends this Saturday, Nov. 30, so be sure... to stop by to see it before it is gone! The goal of the images and objects in the "Hateful Objects" exhibit is to encourage people to think deeply and talk about the messages conveyed by certain depictions, like these Aunt Jemima ads.

Patrons are invited to donate new, unopened toys until Wednesday, December 4. The annual toy drive pays tribute to Robert “Say” McIntosh, a Little Rock restaurateur and political activist honored for his generosity.



For more information about Food for Fines, call 918-3000 or visit www.cals.org.

For more information about the Robert “Say” McIntosh Stop the Violence Toy Drive, call MTCC at 683-3593 or email info@mosaictemplarscenter.com.

RELATED: Train your dog and learn Algebra with CALS

RELATED: Want to start a book club? There's a free kit for that!

RELATED: Start reading to your kids early!