PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – Pine Bluff is in the running to receive a $25,000 grant to put toward renovations for their community center. The center feeds over 100 children a day and it hasn't been updated in decades.

The Merrill Community Center has been a staple in the city for decades. Built over 50 years ago, most of the original construction is still in place.

"It is in very bad shape. It's just got a regular old kitchen stove, oven and refrigerator. The flooring is terrible,” Go Forward Pine Bluff’s Leigh Cockrum said.

Cockrum said city officials have been trying to update the center but need proper funding. So, Go Forward Pine Bluff applied for a $25,000 grant through state farm to help kick-start construction.

"We decided to use this grant towards the renovation of the kitchen,” she said.

Pine Bluff is one of 200 cities picked through the program to receive the grant. The top 40 cities with the most votes will win.

Samuel Glover with Parks and Recreation said getting renovations started on the kitchen is essential for their feeding program.

“We service over 120 children per day and that feeding is paramount to what we do with the Merrill Center,” he said.

Glover said the current kitchen is unusable and does not meet state code. The center ships its meals in daily to feed the kids.

"It just gets very difficult and we would much rather have it be on site,” Glover said.

Glover said the meals the kids receive are sometimes the only food they see all day. Winning this grant will give them the resources they need to feed even more kids.

"Sometimes that's the only safe place those children have and we want to make that building as nice as we can for those kids,” Cockrum said.

You can vote for Pine Bluff to win the grant 10 times a day until Friday, Aug. 24.

To vote, click here.

© 2018 KTHV