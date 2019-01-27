BENTON, Ark. — Dozens of people in Benton took the plunge on Saturday, Jan. 26 to raise money for Special Olympics Arkansas.

The Benton Police Department hosted the Annual Saline County Polar Plunge on Saturday morning at Hurricane Lake.

A splash in the frigid lake helps raise money for more than 15,000 athletes that participate in the Special Olympics.

With 75 plungers, they raised $19,000 -- that's quadruple what they did last year. Both mayors of Benton and Bryant also came out to do some judging.

Our own Rob Evans also judged the best costumes. Over the next couple months, there will be 24 different polar plunge events statewide, to raise more than $200,000.