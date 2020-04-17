LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police officers all over Arkansas are using this time to better connect with children in their communities by celebrating milestones with them.



"The pandemic hit and Ellie couldn't understand why she couldn't have a party,” said Susan Grider, a Russellville woman.

Arkansas State Police Trooper Steven Payton with Troop J and other agencies celebrated 3-year-old Ellie Grider’s birthday by having a policeman parade.

They drove by Ellie’s house with their lights and sirens going, honked, and spread Happy Birthday cheer.

Trooper Payton also left Ellie a teddy bear in her mailbox.

It's a trend police departments across the state are taking part of.

Hours from where Ellie lives, Mountain Pine Police Department is reaching out to parents on Facebook, hoping to reach kids with a birthday coming up.

"It's hard,” said Sgt. Travis Bratton with Mountain Pine P.D. “These kids don't understand they can't go to a friend's house or have a birthday party."

Bratton said his department wants to put on birthday police parades for kids in their community and bring them a gift.

He said it's their way of being the calm during the storm.

"As leaders in the community, this is a way to show them this is still a day of celebration, even though we are having to be apart from our families,” said Bratton. “We want to give back to our community, and this is the way we are going to do it."

Despite having to cancel big party plans, the policemen in Ellie's community made up for it.

"Like I said, it meant a lot to her to have something special,” said Grider.

If you live in Mountain Pine city limits and have a birthday coming up, they ask you to send them a message on Facebook, so they can plan to celebrate with you.

