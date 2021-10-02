LRSD superintendent working from school's roof to collect donations for St. Mark Baptist Church

This is the 5th year for "Poore Man on the Roof," and many schools and community members have donated to the cause.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore is working from the roof today.

Yep, you heard that right.

He is spending this cold day atop the school district's administration building.

It's because his office is full of non-perishable food items to help support families.

"In my mind, especially when you have times that are tough, when you get to go do something positive it uplifts everybody," Superintendent Poore said. "It uplifts the giver and obviously it makes a difference for those that receive."

The donations will benefit the outreach ministry at St. Mark Baptist Church.

Weeks ago, Stephens Elementary School picked today for Poore to work on the roof, hoping it would be cold. They had help from Meteorologist Skot Covert and turns out they nailed the forecast!