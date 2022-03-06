Pulaski County Hunger Reduction Initiative gets $500k to help feed Arkansans

The Pulaski County Quorum Court approved $500,000 for the Hunger Reduction initiative after seeing the success of pilot program last year.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — A new initiative in Pulaski County hopes to feed Arkansans who just need a little help.

The Pulaski County Quorum Court approved $500,000 for the Hunger Reduction initiative, after seeing the success of pilot program last year that helped over 16,000 people.

Kathy Webb with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance said the money will go to local food pantries that serve the elderly, or people who are homebound and can't shop for themselves.

"We know the people who use the charitable food network's number one request is for healthier foods and for fresh produce and vegetables," Webb said. "So that's one reason why we are targeting that type of food, so these families can have access to that. It really matters."