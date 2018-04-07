MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - No two library tour stops are different. In Maumelle, where there’s a cardboard cutout in the lobby where kids can turn into rock stars (because “libraries rock”) Pre-K and Kindergarten, aged kids expertly gave the THV11 salute.

They voted on the books they wanted to be read by Craig O’Neill. “Brown Bear Brown Bear What Do You See,” was a big winner.

And during the reading, they even threw in sound effects of the animals to add realism. Finally, in honor of the Fourth of July on Wednesday, they sang “Happy Birthday” to America. Maumelle will be closed on the holiday but will open Thursday. On the fifth, the library will host “Family Fun Night” beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The theme is “ROCK in Libraries USA” and they’ll focus on arts and crafts.

Note: The Craig O’Neill Reading Roadtrip resumes the week of July 9 with a visit to McMath Library at 11 a.m. Who knows what surprises we’ll find there!

