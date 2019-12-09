LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If first graders at otter Creek thought Thursday, September 12, was going to be an ordinary day... boy, were they wrong.

They quickly realized the day would be different when Craig O’Neill had the teachers play a game of charades.

Ms. Bickle, Caruthers, Hosso, Fawcett, Turner, Grafals, Nolly, and Courtois each acted out their favorite things to do in the whole wide world.

What started it, was Craig acting out his favorite thing, which of course was reading.

This led to “The Library Mouse,” a story of Sam and his friend Sarah, who go on adventures in the library.

The conflict in the story was that Sam liked to read about them and Sarah liked being a daredevil. The kids were quick to realize the contrast.

There was also a scene in the book that dealt with fear, which led to the question asked of all the kids: “Something you were afraid of trying, but then it all turned out okay.”

Answers included: a new school, swimming with your eyes open, and lightning bugs.

For the story to work, the kids have to believe in a talking mouse, which of course, no one did, except in a book where anything is possible.