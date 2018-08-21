CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - THV11's Craig O’Neill visited Northside Elementary in Cabot, a school now in its thirty-first year.

Second graders gathered in the cafeteria to hear a story about expectations and personal growth. Of course, on the reading tour, you just don’t show up and start reading. There has to be a warmup act, and in this case, it was a review of the cafeteria food. Kids love their pizza.

But we also chatted about reading and how exciting opening a book can be. Research tells us that parents should start reading to their children early, even before the age of one, for 20 minutes a day.

Is something all parents should shoot for? But what books?

Fortunately for you, we assembled a panel of experts with good, exciting recommendations for parents looking to provide their children with challenging and imaginative stories.

Here are Addison, Megan, Amelia, Ethan, Kadhen and Shayna to give you a list of the books your kids are interested in.

NOTE: Pay close attention to Shayna’s response. It’s another example of the impact of reading.

