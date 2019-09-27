LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today's reading was not in a classroom, but in a waiting room at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Interactive displays and plush toys were given to kids like Harper and Embry, who were joined by a "Wonky Donkey" and a "Llama in Red Pajamas," as read by Jace and Landon.

Research shows that resilience is increased when mixed with positive emotions. And that can mean reading fun stories together in a bright, colorful waiting room.

As a bonus, we got a news report complete with an invisible microphone from Jace. This was the first celebrity story-time ever at Arkansas Children's Hospital!

RELATED: Every kid becomes a character at Drew Central Elementary

RELATED: The emotional impact of 'Potato Pants' at Little Rock Preparatory Academy