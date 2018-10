LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Two fifth graders at Carver Elementary set up video cameras last week [Sept. 27] and recorded a book reading by Craig O’Neill.

Jailah and Xakhi are a part of Jason Crader’s EAST Lab (Engineering and Science, Technology) and decided to turn Craig’s visit into a project.

They took on the challenge of bringing Craig’s reading to life.

See what you think.

Better yet, get the kids by the screen and see how they enjoy “The Three Ninja Pigs.”

