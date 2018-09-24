LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Today may go down in history as the most exciting day of the 2018-2019 school year at The Anthony School in Little Rock.

Today, teachers dressed in costume, and if that wasn’t enough, in walks the news guy carrying a box of disguises and "Clifford the Big Red Dog." This was the day they kicked off “Paws on Pages,” an obvious Red Dog reference. For the next two weeks, students will track their book reading online in exchange for “pop dollars,” which can be used for prizes and privileges.

There are big prizes for the kid that reads the most and kids can get sponsors to donate money for every book read over the next two weeks. The money raised will go to the Parent Crew for various school projects throughout the year. Today was a big deal.

But then again, every time you open a book it’s a big deal. And who knows where the next two weeks might lead for Anthony School students -- perhaps maybe it'll lead to a reading habit that lasts a lifetime.

It just might work.

WARNING: This video contains graphic images of Craig O’Neill’s attempt to be a wizard, followed by a reading of “The Book With No Pictures” with the help of teachers Abby and April. For the record, the book counts toward everybody’s total.

