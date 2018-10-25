LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - With six days left before Halloween, Craig O’Neill brought two scary books and his scariest voices to Rockefeller Elementary on the Reading Road Trip. But, try as he might, he could not scare any kid in the library. Not even the kindergartners who showed up.

He was an utter and abject failure, but this was actually a good thing. The two books Craig chose to read were “Miss Nelson Is Missing” and “The Old Woman Who Never Got Scared.” The kids were very familiar with the books. They knew the endings, which was a good thing. It was obvious they’d been spending time in the library.

Another problem was that Craig had the teachers and kids play parts in the horror stories. And while that may have watered down the fighting, it’s a good example of what makes kids better readers. When reading to them, have them play a part.

Oh, one other thing at play at the fright-free exercise: Rockefeller has a dragon in their lobby. These kids aren’t afraid of anything.

