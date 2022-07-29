Craig O'Neill Reading Roadtrip turns into singing road trip at Central High

Craig O'Neill visited Central High on his Reading Roadtrip during their 9th Grade Academy, which is designed to help incoming freshmen acclimate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Craig O'Neill visited Central High School on his Reading Roadtrip— where it quickly turned into a singing road trip.

The day he visited was 9th Grade Academy, a program designed to help incoming freshmen get acclimated before coming to Central High.

And who better to teach them the school's alma mater than THV11's own Craig O'Neill, a graduate from the class of '68.

The enthusiasm of the future class of 2026 was infectious, and they had a blast at the event.