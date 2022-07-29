Craig O'Neill Reading Roadtrip turns into singing road trip at Central High

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Craig O'Neill visited Central High School on his Reading Roadtrip— where it quickly turned into a singing road trip.
The day he visited was 9th Grade Academy, a program designed to help incoming freshmen get acclimated before coming to Central High.
And who better to teach them the school's alma mater than THV11's own Craig O'Neill, a graduate from the class of '68.
The enthusiasm of the future class of 2026 was infectious, and they had a blast at the event.
Academies like this one are currently growing in popularity across Arkansas.