Craig O'Neill and the Reading Roadtrip visit Newport Elementary School

Craig O'Neill visited the 3rd graders at Newport Elementary School while on his Reading Road Trip, and they all got to enjoy the book titled, "Sticks and Stones."

NEWPORT, Arkansas — This first school semester Craig O’Neill has been concentrating on Diamond Book Award nominees as a way to encourage young students into becoming lifetime readers.

A panel of Arkansas educators has nominated 10 children’s books from authors all over the country.

Children in Arkansas in grades K-3 typically read those books, or have already read them

At least three of the nominees and the winner are named in May of 2023.

One of those books nominated is “Sticks and Stones.”

You may have found yourself wondering what exactly that is about.

The third graders at Newport Elementary can tell you all about how they were captivated by the story of how a bully is vanquished in the most creative way.

The book is based on a true story by Patricia Polacco of California, and it managed to get quite a few votes from 3rd graders at Newport Elementary school.

Four books have been read of the 10 total and coming next, will be a bee keeper’s tale that tackles fear.

Craig O'Neill and the reading road trip will be headed to Watson Chapel next.

