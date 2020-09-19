THV11's Craig O'Neill reads children's books for Peace Week

Central Arkansas public and Catholic schools are observing Peace Week with activities and lesson plans all built around this year’s theme: “Shaping Peace Together.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — September 20 through the 27 marks Peace Week all around the world. The goal is to spread compassion, kindness, and hope in the face of the pandemic.

Two children’s books have been published, which reflect the theme and bring it to life and this is where THV11’s Craig O’Neill comes in.

Like he did for the After School Book Club, and the search for the Diamond Award winning children’s books, Craig will read the two Peace Week books on THV11’s YouTube page.

One book is aimed primarily at Pre-K through 1st grade. The second is for 2nd and 3rd graders.

They’re colorful and profound and the YouTube videos are perfect for classroom or virtual learners.

Peace Week also includes special lesson plans, observances, a mural painted by high schoolers, and a festival at Little Rock Central (with special COVID-19 considerations).