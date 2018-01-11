LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Happy National Family Literacy Day! Craig O’Neill celebrated by taking his kids on a Reading Road Trip. Okay, they’re adult kids, but it’s still a family outing that was focused on reading to preschoolers at Stephens Elementary.

Abby, his daughter, kicked things off, reading “The Interrupting Chicken,” and then Craig read the “Book With No Pictures.” The kids loved it. That’s a good thing, But in actuality, National Family Literacy Day is all about reading in the home.

The single greatest determinant of a child’s reading proficiency is parental involvement. When a parent produces a book that they read with their c hildren, the impact is profound.

Two to 14-years-old, yes as late as 14, the parent reading to a child and vice versa, is the premier event in any family.

