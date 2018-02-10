NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It was the sixteenth stop so far this school year: Crystal Hill Elementary. While the third, fourth and fifth graders were being tested in the library, Craig entertained second graders in the cafetorium.

Craig bragged to the second graders that he had read 30 books so far this year and then he asked if any second grader could beat that. Hands shot up. Dozens of kids were well above 50 books.

Impressive. It bodes well for the future of this school where there is an air of excitement.

Their fall festival is next Friday, complete with fun and games. Currently, they’re looking for assistance with prizes. If anyone you know has access to some fun stuff to give away, give them a call.

You’ll contribute to a school where the love of reading is crystal clear: Crystal Hill Elementary.

