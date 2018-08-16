JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - What would you do with $15.5 million dollars?

The City of Jacksonville knew exactly what they would do with $15.5 million: Build a new school. And that's exactly what they did. The Bobby G. Lester Elementary, named for the longtime superintendent of the Pulaski County Schools, opened this fall.

Students who formally attended Tolleson Elementary and Arnold Drive Elementary now get to use a brand new school. However, it is still under construction. Landscaping work remains and a new gym floor will be installed, plus there are some little odds and ends that need fixin’. All of it should be done by the end of September.

But a drive through Jacksonville reveals the startling truth that this new school is just the start. By fall of 2019, the new high school is expected to be even more impressive.

Thanks to Dr. Walker, principal at Bobby G. Lester for taking time out to give us a tour, but I have a hunch she didn't mind a bit.

