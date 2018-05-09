LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Back in April, Randy Zook of the State Chamber of Commerce, and Gary Newton, CEO of Arkansas Learns, wrote an op-ed piece in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette over the value of reading.

They pointed out that when you total up the money spent on a child going from kindergarten through high school, it’s equal to $140,000 per student. If you want your mind blown more, multiply that by the approximate number of students in Arkansas public schools: 470,000.

This is serious money being invested in our schools. But, if we fall further behind in reading proficiency, this is serious money being thrown away. This is the big economic reason for the Reading Road trip.

Today, it took me to Chicot Elementary in Southwest Little Rock and a meeting of second graders. We shared a book and they learned (again) why books are so special.

However, reading doesn't come so easy for every kid. That's where AR Kids Read comes in. They ask volunteers to read to two students. It's one hour a week -- a half hour for each student -- and it can be a school near you.

You'd be helping first, second and third graders develop their reading skills, while making a connection along the way. They’d love to hear from you.

To learn more or sign up, click here.

