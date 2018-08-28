LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The latest stop on the Reading Road Trip was Lawson Elementary in Little Rock.

Second graders gathered in the library to hear the book I’ve read to dozens of other schools: ”Rosie Sprout’s Time to Shine,” by Allison Wortche.

More on that, but first, let me share with you the genius of Lawson.

Next Friday, Sept. 7, is Grandparent’s Day. They observe it on the same day they begin their book fair. Brilliant. Grandparents descend upon the school to find books for their grandchildren on sale. Since doing it this way, sales have been through the roof.

It has allowed Lawson's new furniture for the library and money for field trips, and as a grandparent, I know, we love to buy books for our grandchildren.

Now, back to “Rosie.” It is a good book and, actually, the kids at Lawson loved it too. I’ve been told by Dr. Sue Martin, Profesor at UAM, that when you read to children, its key that you know your book. But, after about 40 readings, it’s time to change.

I went to Hillary Clinton Children’s Library and got a suggestion from a programmer, Abby Kerby. She loves “The Book With No Pictures,” by BJ Novak, who was a regular, and producer, of “The Office."

It’s all voices and sounds, which Abby insists the kids will love. We’ll try it out on the second graders at Mountain Springs Elementary in Cabot, after a lot of rehearsal of course.

