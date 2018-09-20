DES ARC, Ark. (KTHV) - Today, THV11's Craig O'Neill took the Reading Roadtrip to Des Arc, where second graders heard the story of the “Three Ninja Pigs."

If you’re thinking a version of the “Three Little Pigs” you would be correct, except the pigs are ninjas. Though it had a surprise ending, the Des Arc second graders loved it. I bet they’re still talking about it.

It had plenty of action and carried a subtle “anti-bullying” message that was very appropriate for this week in Arkansas. This week is “Peace Week” in public schools everywhere. It’s a week to talk with our kids about bullying. There is nothing that starts a conversation better than a good book, even if it’s about “Three Ninja Pigs.”

Des Arc was a Blue Ribbon School back in 2016. This is a designation that goes to high performing schools nationwide. One of the reasons Des Arc is an outperforming school is because of its neighborhood, which can be directly attributed to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This is a program that uses community support to get kids a book in the mail once a month. By the time a child is 5 years old, they can 60 books to read and re-read. This creates a culture of literacy, which means Des Arc children are way ahead of most once they’re in school.

Of course, it also doesn’t hurt to have the Book Lady live in your town. Des Arc is home to Mary Anne Williams, a former teacher who has worked tirelessly to maintain the Imagination Library not only in Des Arc, but also statewide.

We also talked to Mary Anne about her favorite subject: Getting books into the hands of children.

