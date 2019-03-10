LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — His name is Bernie, and he inspired his owner, Sally Kurjan, to write a children’s book.

Sally read it to the kids at Southington Elementary School outside of Cleveland Ohio, and that inspired me to read to it to the first graders at Don Roberts Elementary.

“Bernie the One-Eyed Puppy.”

It’s a book about acceptance, understanding, and diversity; but then again, the kids at Don Roberts know all about diversity.

Over 27 languages are spoken at Roberts. It’s the third largest Little Rock public school with over 1,000 kids--and now a one-eyed dog in the library.

After reading about Bernie, the book was donated to the Roberts Library.

RELATED: A banner day for the Reading Road Trip in Clinton

RELATED: Every kid becomes a character at Drew Central Elementary