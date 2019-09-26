MONTICELLO, Ark. — The Reading Roadtrip took us to the land of the tall pine trees--Monticello.

Not only did I read stories to Drew Central Elementary, but the highlight had to be when I took a picture album full of photographs of Ms. Cossey's kindergarten class dressed as pirates.

Drew Central is the home of the Pirates, so I made up a story where every kid was a character, dealing with a whale that was spotted spouting kool-aid.

Then, we stopped second-graders on their way to the lunchroom, where they were serving dinosaur barbecue, french fried frogs, and sauerkraut cookies.

Open books lead to open minds, my friends.

If you want a lesson in dreaming big, call Drew Central.

