LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Watson Elementary in southwest Little Rock is as good a story as any you’ll read in any library.

It’s similar in determination to The Little Engine that Could. This time last year it was set to be closed down, its students re-assigned to the new McClellan K-8 School, or moved over to Chicot or J.A. Fair schools.

But parents in the neighborhood fought to keep it open and late last year the Community Advisory Committee for Little Rock Schools said yes, it should remain open.

Watson was saved.

And with it, several traditions unique to Watson, such as The Opera Clap, modeled after the aristocratic form of applause you see in old movies.

It’s a way to keep the kids under control, but it is wonderful.

And, in the library, circling the entire room is the largest collection of dolls and toys inspired by books.

It’s not just a library, it’s a museum at the little school that could -- and did stay open.