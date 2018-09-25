BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - Craig O’Neill made history in Bryant at the all-new Parkway Elementary School.

It just opened in August, and Craig was invited to be the first guest reader in the school’s history.

Lewis Architects Engineers, have produced a spacious, one building school, with lower grades on the bottom floor and 3-5th upstairs. It’s massive and there are empty classrooms waiting for the expected growth in Bryant’s great Northwest.

Though brand new the school has a lot going for it already beginning with their media specialist. Crystal Burkes is one of four finalists for teacher of the year in Arkansas. Her creativity is on display, with a cozy fake fireplace reading area, and her new “Library café” complete with checkered tablecloths.

The problem with such a big school, there’s a lot of wall space, which in a big school can tend to look drab and industrial. Enter Miss Fell, the art teacher, who had her students produce big, extra-large watercolors and posters, that adorn the walls of Parkway and give it color.

The art, the library, the extra-large gym, Bryant has a new school to be proud of and THV11 owns a piece of its history.

Come take a tour with third-grader Jaycee, see for yourself below:

