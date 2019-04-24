I traveled to Marguerite Vann Elementary in Conway and the second graders asked if I had known Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

When I told them “no,” but that I had watched the march on Washington live on television when I was 12, the kids spontaneously broke out in song! This was my first musical on this fun and exciting Reading Roadtrip.

They did the singing and I did the reading. The story was about two little girls; one liked to sing and show out, while the other was shy and liked to grow things. It addressed jealousy, bullying, forgiveness and good deeds.

Now that testing is over and kids are starting to get antsy for the end of school, the roadtrips get amped up with the notion that reading is fun. We want students to reach for a book this summer and know that books are always there; always waiting for attention and always giving their best.

Marguerite Vann is the only school in Conway named as a long-time volunteer.