LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — How many ants are there on planet Earth?

How many raindrops in an average thunderstorm?

How much does the Earth weigh?

Answers to these thought-provoking questions and more contained in the book A Hundred Billion Trillion Stars by Seth Fishman. It was a book we discovered at the McMath Library in Little Rock, and it was perfect for the STEM East Village Elementary School.

Though a STEM school, they also focus on reading and the joy of opening books and reading stories together. Throughout the school, there are small book clubs that get together and talk about what they’ve read.

Our lives are filled with the byproducts of science and technology joining with imaginations. This is the school’s first year and it is amazing in design and function. Chances are good that the architects and engineers who built it were also good readers.

The answers to the above?

Ten quadrillion.

1,620 trillion.

13 million billion billion.