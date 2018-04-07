LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Thompson Library off Rahling Road in west Little Rock became the latest stop on Craig O’Neill’s Reading Roadtrip.

All summer long Craig has been reading to mostly second through fifth graders. But, on Monday, Jessica, the Thompson Library programmer, told Craig there would only be preschoolers.

You’d think panic would set in, even for Craig. Nope! Not after the weekend and seeing the wonderful documentary on the life of Mister Rogers, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

Craig chose three books. “Spunky Monkey,” “What Does the Brown Bear See,” “Cookie’s

Big Week.” Simple, full of action and audience response. The stories Craig read were designed to help young children learn of ways they can understand their environment; How to problem solve; The natural progression of every day life. Oh, and the bottom line, make it fun.

Not every kid stayed with Craig for the three books, but one good sign after the reading was kids began to browse for more books. Mr. Rogers would approve.

