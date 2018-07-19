SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) - The Sanders Library in Sherwood still smells new. The new location off Johnson Avenue has only been open since March 10.

Its contemporary style blends perfectly with 14 wooded acres in North Pulaski County.

It is the pride of Sherwood and could explain why adult and kid reading clubs this summer are about to surpass the 30,000 book mark. This was the perfect spot to launch a new reading initiative.

The Lifetime Reader wristband. For the last year in schools and libraries, we’ve had fun administering the lifetime reader pledge. Now, when kids take it, they’ll get the wristband as a momento.

It seals the deal. The wristbands made possible by a grant from First Arkansas band and Trust.

And thus a new tradition is born to heighten the impact of the Great THV11 Reading Roadtrip.

