BRINKLEY, Ark. — Eighteen months ago the Reading Road Trip began as an initiative to spread the joy of reading. Craig O’Neill shares his love of reading with kids. But, that has begun to change.

Now, schools are asking Craig to come read but also with the intention of showing off their love of books.

At Partee Elementary, for example, they assembled a special group of young readers, K-6, to share their love of books. It’s reflected in artwork and special projects, and how easily this group developed stories on the spot, inspired by all that they’ve read.

Fantasies, mysteries, adventure tales, comedy, suspense -- they’ve read it all. Well, except for romance novels.

To quote one 4th grade boy after I asked about them: "Yuck."