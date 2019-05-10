BRYANT, Ark. — Now in its second year, Parkway Elementary, home of the Lions, is ROARING to read!

Amie Horn’s brainchild involves giveaways, teachers reading in class, and in November a major surprise involving books.

She is quick to point out how the community has stepped in to support her continual efforts to keep kids involved with books.

Count the Reading Road Trip as a big supporter. Today’s adventure was straight from Disney: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Sure they knew the whole story, but that doesn’t get in the way when you’re sharing the fun of reading.

(Besides, I got to do the witch voice... a specialty. The Magic mirror sounded eerily like Ed Buckner, we’re told)

It was the first story ever read on the Reading Road Trip that ended with the words “and they lived happily ever after,” which we firmly believe is a possibility if you’re a lifetime reader.