SEARCY, Ark. — The Reading Road Trip arrived in downtown Searcy at a unique book store called The Book Nest.

A busload of pre-schoolers arrived from Harding Academy, all set to enjoy a pre-Halloween story. Oh, they got one alright! It involved The Hungry Mouse, The Ripe Red Strawberry and the Big Angry Bear.

Most of the kids had heard the story, but that didn’t get in the way of their enjoyment.

The book and the kids and the reading and the drama were only half the story here. The other half is the book store.

The Book Nest, 107 Central in Searcy, sells all donated books, and all the proceeds go to Sparrow’s Promise, an organization dedicated to the care and nurturing of children in foster care.

It’s why every book bought there is a good book.