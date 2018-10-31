CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - Looking for the most creative spot in Lonoke County? Look no further than Cabot’s Westside Elementary. Everywhere you turn in that school, you’ll find something new and innovative going on.

First off, it’s Cabot’s only international school -- 17 languages are spoken there. They have to be creative in learning how to communicate with one another.

Secondly, they’re big readers. In the library, pumpkins were decorated with book themes, from Dr Seuss to Dragons That Like Tacos. And their love of books was obvious at story time.

In the second book every second grader helped act out the story of an old woman who never gets scared. And then there was Jack. Whose mother came up with the idea for Holiday Halloween. Jack told us his costume was Santa Claus and his three siblings Were going as the Easter Bunny, Cupid and a turkey.

Our suggestion: If you need a bright idea for anything, head to Westside Elementary.

