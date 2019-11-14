JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Three and four years olds at Adkins Pre-K are the focus group this evening.

I've been told by experts to make the reading active, especially with younger children.

In the book I read, the napping house had a dog, so I got dogs, alright! And then I got cats, and cats being chased by dogs.

I am amazed at how fast children will connect with a story and with the reader.

I decided to sit on the floor with my book and camera just to get on their level... and then the cutest moment happened.

It was a charming moment with children who want to get closer to their new friend: the reader. And to the books that seem to have all the fun.

