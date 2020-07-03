LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Normally on the Reading Roadtrip, I go visit the schools. Today, we let the schools come to me.

They were kids from Joe T. Robinson Elementary and Flo-Mat, that's Florence Mattison Elementary, if you're not from Conway.

What I love about the Clinton Library is the big projection screen that allows kids in the great hall to look at the words as you read them.

Or, in the case of "Green Eggs and Ham," as you rap them.

The Library has been hosting schools all week in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Week.

"Green Eggs and Ham" is so much fun, and when I read it, the kids get a double serving of ham.

