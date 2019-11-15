LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two months ago, I booked a Reading Roadtrip at Brady Elementary in Little Rock, on the same day as the teachers' strike.

Getting to read meant crossing the picket line, but it wasn't a problem.

These Brady teachers were supporting one another and were glad I was reading. I got the feeling talking to them that they, too, couldn't wait to get back into the classroom.

And they were sorry they were missing story-time.

We had about 50 first-graders and I'm sure their numbers were down a bit, but the ones in the room loved the Star Wars book: "Are You Scared Darth Vader?"

A famous villain becomes a source of comedy and in the end, it was a big finish.

I'm sure these kids are aware of what's going on in the schools to some degree. It felt good to change the story for a little while.

