GLEN ROSE, Ark. — Okay, I'm ready to show you the lifetime readers at Glen Rose Elementary. I asked the kids what they think I should say about their school.

Luke, Zoey, and Blaine had some ideas:

"We are the best school in the state!"

"We have the best teachers!"

"If you are hearing this, that we should read and read more books to help you!"

Well said and well read at the school where a turtle is the greeter.

But, there's nothing slow about these second graders. The truth is, I'd been looking for just the right school to read to about a kid trying to scare Darth Vader of Star Wars fame.

They got it and responded to it, because it's a book about the magic of books. Let's hope they stay fired up.

