NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Normally, if somebody takes your parking space, you get upset. It happened to me today, but I didn't mind at all.

North Little Rock's Book Express took my spot at Glenview Elementary.

Kindergartners lined up to board the bus, so they can read books to Miss Ray. Expectant Pre-K kids on the inside were waiting patiently for a book adventure.

It was a lot of pressure to deliver. Finding the right Seuss Book is all too important.

It's Read Across America Week, but why worry?

Joy could be seen with a heapin, heapin serving of "Green Eggs and Ham" -- a book the teachers graciously autographed and donated to the Reading Roadtrip.

