CLINTON, Ark. — It was an entrance worthy of a high school football team. The teachers at the Clinton pre-school had made a giant banner welcoming THV11 and Craig O’Neill, who aggressively ran through the paper banner.

There were some shrieks, gasps, laughter mixed with shouts from the 3-4 and 5-year-olds gathered.

The brains in these kids are developing faster at their age than at any time in their lives. Each new experience creates neural pathways that could stay with them for a lifetime.

The goal of the Reading Road Trip is to make sure that one of those pathways leads to a book.

Today’s reading was Brown Bear Brown Bear What Do You See? Every page produces a different animal, a different experience and a different sound.

In the end, the kids got a lesson in the power of words. This shared reading experience is unmatched when it's safe and fun and challenging. It’s what the Reading Road Trip is all about.

