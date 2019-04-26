One of the 4,566 goals of the Reading Roadtrip is to show kids a good time by using books. Sometimes though, kids aren’t buying what you’re selling. You have to work on them.

Witness what happened at Murrell Taylor Elementary. Smiles in some of the kids were tough to come by, but once we got rolling and the book was read, it was terrific.

That’s what we’re after... a good time. That a book is not a chore; it’s an experience that can be one of the most memorable in a young person’s life.

Thanks to Murrell Taylor in Jacksonville, a district going through dramatic changes. The one constant: Reading is FUNdamental.