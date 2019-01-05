Ida Burns Elementary School in Conway was demolished three years ago. A brand new school with the same name was put in its place. It’s the only elementary school with two stories.

But, the main story was on the first floor was when Craig O’Neill read “Rosie Sprout’s Time to Shine.”

Craig challenged the kids to find themselves in the story. In every book a child reads, there’s something in the story that relates to situations kids encounter every day.

This particular book is a prime example, with a child’s journey from bad attitude to good deeds. It’s why kids remained enthralled, on the edge of their seat, waiting to see how Rosie would resolve the problem of constantly being overshadowed by an overachiever.

You have to love the self-portrait wall. It’s on the first floor, near the entrance. It depicts what kids want to be when they grow up.

We’d like to think the Reading Road trip had a hand in that process.