We started heading north on highway 107 through Sherwood, Gravel Ridge, and Macon.

And just when you think you’re about to get into Missouri (exaggeration), you get to... Bayou Meto Elementary!

They’re now in the Jacksonville School District, at the very northern edge.

It’s a big week. A book fair begins tomorrow. Then, April 23rd thru the 25th... the tests!

As we enter the testing period, I’m conducting a test of my own by reading the same book to every school between now and June. I’m focusing on second graders, although today third graders were also present. I’m interested in how each school reacts to the story of “Rosie Sprout’s Time to Shine.”

Do the schools vary that much or is the response consistent, no matter the school? So far, no variation whatsoever!

And this story is perfect because it deals with everything from bullying to jealousy; to love of nature and more.

Good luck to Bayou Meto Elementary, new inductees into the OLR (Organization of Lifetime Readers).