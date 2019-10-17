LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A Reading Roadtrip to Booker T. Washington Elementary produced a group of first graders ready for a story.

The trouble is, when you get a room full of hungry minds, what do you read? It has to be entertaining, relevant, and thought-provoking.

It's a lot of pressure on a roadtrip.

Then I remembered a story about a monster witch. Some weren't having it, but others loved it!

The book is called "My Teacher is a Monster." And for the record, the teachers at Booker T. Washington are not monsters.

As you can see for yourself, it was a wonderful opportunity to share a story about how our perceptions can change when we change our surroundings.

Thank you, Booker T Washington!

