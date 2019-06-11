LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In all of this discussion about our Little Rock schools, we now take you to the place where improvement happens.

The Geyer Springs Early Childhood Education Center.

If we can get them loving books at this age of three and four, the future is unlimited.

I read an active, fun-filled book that (shhhh, don't tell the kids) improves reading retention.

I was joined by Abby Kerby of the Children's Library, reading "Turkey and Mr. Bear," which is a great Thanksgiving book.

Abby represents a small army, reading to preschools statewide.

The whole purpose here is to establish bonds with books, so the prospects of reading don't overwhelm them in kindergarten and first grade.

Books can be exciting and fun!

