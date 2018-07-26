LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Wednesday, July 25 marked the end of the 2018 Reading Road Trip Library edition. The Williams Library, just 10 blocks south of us at THV11, was the star.

Craig read the story of three heroes on a quest to fulfill their destiny. Included in the dramatic reading were prizes for young readers who had signed up way back in early June.

The Williams Library is indicative, of an energized, creative effort to keep kids interested in reading all summer, so they will have that ethic carry over into the new school year. Reading, like anything, takes practice, and to have that reinforced weekly all summer, has to have an impact.

After visits to all the CALS locations, one thing is clear: We need more readers.

The larger our circle of influence, the greater our schools, our economy and our state’s future becomes.

So, while this marked the end of summer reading, lets count it as the beginning of a new resolve to grow in influence -- a new, marvelous beginning.

© 2018 KTHV