CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - Mountain Springs Elementary in Cabot is nine years old. The second graders there now, weren't even born when the school opened.

Chances are good, that once again the Reading Roadtrip made history -- with a book read to the kids that had no pictures.

In fact, that was the title: “The Book with No Pictures” written by B.J. Novak. He was a regular on “The Office”, but he has also proven to be a perceptive and imaginative children’s book author.

The book, as advertised, has no pictures. But, what it does have is funny words and sounds, and the kids ate it up.

This was perfect for this age group because in their second grade year they will make the transition from picture books to chapter books -- those with minimal illustrations.

Of course, as always, the big hope is that they take from this fun visit: the love of books, the joy of reading, and the adventure -- that begins when that book is opened.

© 2018 KTHV