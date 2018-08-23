LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - They all knew it. They all knew the book so well they started reciting it as it was read. Today, Aug. 23, Craig O'Neill stopped by McDermott Elementary, where second graders read “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” by Laura Numeroff with Craig.

Published in the late 80’s, it is one of the best selling children’s books of all time. It has been translated into 15 languages worldwide.

It’s a preposterous story about a mouse that asks for a cookie, which sets off a string of requests and outlandish incidents that could only happen in books.

It led to a sermon on how books empower the imagination, but it was obvious that the kids at McDermott already knew that.

McDermott has recently enlarged their library by adding an activity room. The remodeling comes complete with a list of projects that kids can adopt, and all of them are involving some form of STEM education. The ribbon cutting is set for next Thursday, Aug. 30.

Looking for a new adventure in your life that will change Arkansas forever?

Become a tutor for one hour a week. Two students, 30 mins a week for each child, selected by their teachers. You read with them and watch them grow!

Click here to learn more and sign up.

