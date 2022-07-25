End of Summer celebration with North Little Rock Public Library and Craig O'Neill

The North Little Rock Public Library will be hosting its "End of Summer Bash" this week, and it's such a big celebration that they'll be hosting it at two locations!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Public Library will present its "End of Summer Bash" this week! The event will feature THV11's own Craig O'Neill and it is such a big event that they will actually be hosting it at two different locations!

On Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. the William F. Laman Children's Library will be wrapping up 'Oceans of Possibilities' which is their children's summer reading program, that has connected over 1,500 kids, teenagers, and adults to reading throughout this season.

Members of the community are invited to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and other treats as Craig O'Neill reads stories and entertains both kids, and their families.

Later on, at 2:00 p.m., the Argenta Library on Main Street will be hosting 'Floats, Boats, and Totes.' Craig will once again be reading stories and bringing "boatloads" of entertainment as attendees enjoy various giveaways along with free ice cream floats.

“We’re very thankful to the hundreds of children and families who attended our special events, performances, and programs during Oceans of Possibilities. The North Little Rock Public Library is pleased to have such a positive impact on our community and be a wonderful resource for summer fun and education. Also, a huge thank you to Craig O’Neill for helping make our “End of Summer Bash” very special,” Susie Kirk, Communication Manager at the North Little Rock Public Library, said.